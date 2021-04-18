Tamil Nadu Reports 10,723 New COVID-19 Cases, 5,925 Discharges & 42 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Tamil Nadu reports 10,723 new #COVID19 positive cases, 5,925 discharges and 42 deaths. Total positive cases: 9,91,451 Total discharges: 9,07,947 Active cases: 70,391 Death toll: 13,113 pic.twitter.com/iRWEZeRu0c — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

