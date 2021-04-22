Tamil Nadu Reports 12,652 New COVID-19 Cases, 59 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Tamil Nadu reported 12,652 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7,526 recoveries, and 59 deaths Active cases: 89,428 Total recoveries: 9,34,966 Death toll: 13,317 pic.twitter.com/ywPShEWxFW — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

