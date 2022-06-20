The Tamil Nadu Department of Government Examination (TNDGE) on Monday declared the results for classes 10 and 12. Meanwhile, 93.76% of students have passed Class 12th and 90.07% have cleared Class 10th exams. Students can check their results online by visiting TN Board's official website at tnresults.nic.in.

