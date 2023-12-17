The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the southern regions of Tamil Nadu on December 17 and December 18. The weather agency has issued an orange alert for several districts of the state. "Take weather precautions during this rainy season and share this information with the people around you. Be aware, stay safe", IMD said in a recent tweet posted via its official X handle. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Light to Moderate Rainfall Likely Over Many Places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Says Weather Agency.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

वर्षा का ऑरेंज अलर्ट! दक्षिण #तमिलनाडु में 17 और 18 दिसंबर को अलग - अलग स्थानों पर भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। वर्षा के इस मौसम में मौसम संबंधित सावधानियां बरतें और अपने आस-पास के लोगों के साथ यह जानकारी अवश्य साझा करें। जागरूक रहें, सुरक्षित रहें! pic.twitter.com/NA141MSaLU — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 17, 2023

