A tragic incident occurred near the Narayanpet district headquarters in Telangana when a woman was fatally hit by an RTC bus travelling from Kurnool to Narayanpet. The accident, captured on CCTV, took place at the Singaram intersection on January 20. The footage shows the woman attempting to cross the road when the bus struck her, leading to her death. Telangana Road Accident: 2 Killed, 2 Others Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Lorry on Warangal-Hyderabad Highway; Disturbing Videos Surface.

Woman Fatally Struck by RTC Bus in Narayanpet

