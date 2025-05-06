In a major crackdown on cross-border terror networks, Punjab Police and a central agency recovered a cache of terrorist hardware from a forested area near Tibba Nangal–Kular Road in SBS Nagar. The joint operation, led by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, uncovered two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), five P-86 hand grenades, and a wireless communication set. According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, the recovery is part of an intelligence-led operation amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam attack. A preliminary probe suggests involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and allied terror outfits in attempts to reactivate sleeper cells in the state. Civil Defence Mock Drills Ordered Across States on May 07 Amid India-Pakistan Tension; Air Raid Warning Siren Tests, Civilian Training in Focus.

Terror Bid Foiled in Punjab

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav says, "In a major breakthrough against ISI-backed cross-border terror networks, SSOC Amritsar, in a joint operation with central agency recovers a cache of terrorist hardware in an intelligence-led operation in the forested area near Tibba Nangal–Kular… pic.twitter.com/xa3Od0cSY0 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

