On Sunday, the Central government extended the wheat procurement season till May 31, 2022. "To ensure that no wheat farmer faces inconvenience, Modi Sarkar extends wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022. We are committed to ensuring farm prosperity," Piyush Goyal said in a tweet. The decision comes a day after India banned wheat exports in order to control the rising domestic prices.

