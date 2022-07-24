The city of #Chennai is bracing itself for the upcoming #InternationalChessOlympiad, 2022, which is set to be held in Chennai from July 28. Grammy and Oscar winning composer #ARRahman (@arrahman) was recently seen performing in a promotional video for the Olympiad. pic.twitter.com/1hgKpkifSe— IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)