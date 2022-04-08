The precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to the 18+ age group at private vaccination centres from April 10, said Union Health Ministry on Friday. Those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose, are eligible for Precaution Dose. Health Ministry further added that the ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.

