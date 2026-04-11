In a historic meteorological event, a tornado was reported in the Akhnoor area of Jammu on Monday, marking a first for the region’s recorded weather history. The phenomenon lasted approximately ten minutes, drawing significant attention from locals and weather enthusiasts. Initial assessments conducted by local authorities indicate that the vortex caused no injuries or structural damage to property. While Jammu frequently experiences heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during seasonal transitions, the formation of a localized tornado is considered an anomaly. Meteorologists are analyzing atmospheric data to determine the specific conditions that triggered the event. For now, the situation remains calm across the district. Tornado in Michigan: Video Shows Debris Flying As Strong Tornado Strikes Three Rivers in US.

Viral Footage Captures Historic Tornado in Akhnoor

Initial reports suggest no damage. The tornado lasted for about 10 minutes. https://t.co/Wpi7Ou2dYE — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) April 11, 2026

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