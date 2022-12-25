Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the latter's 98th birth anniversary. "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people," PM Modi wrote in a tweet. Lucknow Fortunate to Have Been Represented by Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Yogi Adityanath.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Former PM:

Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people. pic.twitter.com/tDYNKiGXxj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2022

