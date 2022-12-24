Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Lucknow is fortunate to have had someone like Atal Bihari Vajpayee represented it in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking at a 'Kavi Sammelan' organised at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre here a day before the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, a former Prime Minister, Adityanath said, "Whatever position Atal ji held, he always practised value-based politics. Atal ji had once said that valueless politics is a noose of death."

Also Read | Noida Stunt Video: Gautam Budh Nagar Police Launch Probe After Clip of SUVs Performing Drift Stunts Go Viral.

The Golden Quadrilateral scheme was his gift to the country, he said, adding that his concept of development was now being fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One crore elderly people and people with disabilities are being given pensions through government schemes, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Up Girlfriend After She Asks Him to Marry Her in Rewa (Disturbing Video).

Referring to the COVID pandemic, he said when a sensitive government is formed, work is done without any discrimination.

"Today there is a feeling of self-pride as symbols of slavery are ending, while heritage is given respect. Infrastructure and construction projects are underway.

"Both Deputy Chief Ministers of UP (Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak) and ministers had recently travelled abroad. As a result of the image transformation of India across the world, investment proposals worth Rs 7.25 lakh crore have been brought in one visit," he said.

Referring to China, Adityanath said, "Defence minister Rajnath Singh is representing Lucknow. Today, India is giving a befitting reply to China. You have seen in Tawang, how India has responded."

Several poets including former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas participated in the sammelan, according to an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)