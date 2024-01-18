A video depicting a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) slapping and thrashing a passenger on moving train while also using abusive language took the social media by storm on Thursday, January 18, 2024. In the viral clip, the TTE slapped the passenger multiple times despite having a valid ticket. He even tried to assault another passenger who recorded the incident on his mobile phone camera. The incident took place on Barauni-Lucknow Express and the victim passenger has been identified as Neeraj Kumar. Taking cognizance of the serious matter, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw condoned the act and informed that the TTE has been suspended. “Zero tolerance for such misconduct, TTE has been suspended”, read a tweet by Vaishnaw via his official handle on X. Uttar Pradesh: TTE Brutally Thrashes Passenger on Barauni–Lucknow Express, Video Surfaces.

TTE Slaps Passenger VIDEO [Disclaimer: Abusive Language]

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Condones Brutal Act

Zero tolerance for such misconduct, TTE has been suspended. https://t.co/MycVdbzw5i — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 18, 2024

