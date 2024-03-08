Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated the National Cooperative Database in New Delhi today, March 8, emphasising its significance in realising PM Narendra Modi's vision of "Sahakar se Samriddhi". Minister Shah said during the launch event, hailing PM Modi's decisive leadership, "It is PM Modi's character to take bold decisions and take them to their conclusion." He highlighted the Ministry of Cooperation's achievements, noting that all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) have been computerised in the past two years, with all states adopting PACS Model bylaws. The National Cooperative Database 2023: A Report was also released during the event. Amit Shah Flies Kite at International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

#WATCH | On the launch of the National Cooperative Database in Delhi today, Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah says,"...It is PM Modi's character to take bold decisions and take them to their conclusion. He took the decision to create the Ministry of Cooperation...In the last two… pic.twitter.com/TSijrPYsrB — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

