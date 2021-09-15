In a cabinet reshuffle, Elizabeth Truss has been appointed as the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. Truss replaced Dominic Raab. Forty-year-old Truss was previosly the International Trade Secretary.

