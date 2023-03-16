A class 11 student died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The girl died by hanging herself on March 14. The father of the deceased schoolgirl has alleged that his daughter was harassed by her school teacher and falsely accused of copying in exam. A case filed as per her father’s complaint, police said. Further investigation into the case is underway. Tamil Nadu: Schoolgirl Consumes 45 Iron Tablets in Dare Game With Friends in Ooty, Dies of Liver Failure.

Student Suicide in Lucknow

UP |A girl, 11th standard student died by hanging herself in Lucknow. Case filed as per her father's complaint. He claimed that girl was harassed by her school teacher by putting fake allegations of copying. No suicide note found. Probe underway: Lucknow Police — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2023

