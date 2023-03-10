Coimbatore, March 10: A 13-year-old girl studying in the Urdu Middle School of Udhagamandalam Municipality in the Nilgiris passed away on Thursday, March 9, three days after playing a 'dare game' of eating the maximum number of iron tablets kept in the headmaster's room. The student, Jaiba Fathima, suffered from liver failure after she swallowed the maximum number (45) of iron tablets while competing with her five friends.

TOI reported that while Fathima reportedly took nearly 45 pills, two boys who were with her took two or three tablets each, while the three other girls took at least 10 tablets each.

Three other girls and two boys who competed with her complained of dizziness and were taken to the Ooty Government Medical College and Hospital.

While the boys recovered, the four girls were referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

When Jaiba’s health deteriorated, she was being shifted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, but died on the way.

District Chief Education Officer A Muniswamy said that the six students entered the headmaster's room during lunch hours and found a box containing iron tablets last monday. They challenged each other who would eat more tablets, and started popping them in resulting in the tragedy.

The school education department has placed the headmaster of the school and a teacher in-charge of the distribution of supplements under suspension.

