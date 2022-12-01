In a shocking incident, a girl and her family member were beaten up with sticks and sharp objects by miscreants for resisting a molestation bid. The incident took place on November 30 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The miscreants also attacked the neighbours who tried to save them. A case was registered at TP Nagar police station. Cops have launched a probe into the matter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Hacked to Death by Goons for Resisting Molestation Bid on His Niece in Kanpur.

Girl, Her Family Thrashed for Resisting Molestation Bid:

