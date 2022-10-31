A woman who was feeding the strays in her area in UP’s Kanpur was thrashed for doing so by her neighbours. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday when the woman who usually feeds the strays in her area was taken aback when she saw her neighbour charging at the stray dogs with an iron rod which led to her questioning her neighbour who later resorted to violence against the woman assaulted her. The violent clash between the man and woman was short-lived as other residents rushed to the spot to take a control of the situation. The woman alleged that after the incident the sons of the man who had assaulted her came and abused her. After the video went viral, the UP Police came forward to inform that both parties have registered a case in Babupurwa Police Station of Kanpur and the investigation is ongoing. Bestiality Horror in Mumbai: Man Sexually Assaults Stray Dog Behind Heera Panna Mall in Powai, Arrested

Watch Viral Video:

Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral:

दोनों पक्षों की तहरीर के आधार पर थाना बाबूपुरवा में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचालित है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)