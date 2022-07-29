A man was killed in the Chitrakoot Ground warehouse fire today. "A 32-year-old male was brought dead after a level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai's Andheri West area this evening," said Dr Sadaphule, Cooper Hospital. The fire was reported at the site at around 4:30 pm today.

