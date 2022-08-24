The Mumbai Police have detained 2 suspects from Vapi, Gujarat for threatening to blow up a hotel in the city. On August 23, a bomb threat call was received at a prominent hotel in Mumbai. An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs have been kept at four places in the hotel and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them. Later, a case was registered at Sahar Police Station under sections 336, and 507 of IPC.

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE | Mumbai Police detained 2 suspects from Vapi, Gujarat for threatening to blow up a Hotel in Mumbai. https://t.co/duCl5hAJ4J — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

