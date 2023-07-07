Ahead of the inauguration of the Uran railway station, a video has gone viral in which three individuals can be seen taking a dip in the waterlogged station as an improvised swimming pool. The long-awaited inauguration of Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai will likely occur on July 15. However, concerns about the infrastructure's readiness have arisen as a video depicting waterlogged roads leading to and from the station has gone viral, raising concerns about the infrastructure's preparedness. Mumbai Local Train's Wheel Catches Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station, Passengers Jump To Safety (Watch Video).

Uran Railway Station Goes Viral Ahead of Inauguration

#WATCH | The much-hyped Uran railway station is likely to be inaugurated on July 15. But before that, videos of waterlogged roads leading to and from the railway station are going viral.#uranrailwaystation #underconstruction #viral #viralreels pic.twitter.com/ejbuV5iKI9 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 6, 2023

