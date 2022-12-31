A major accident was averted in Uttar Pradesh when two trains reached the same railway track during crossing in Bahraich. Alert loco pilots of the train averted a major accident when they another train on the same railway track during crossing. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, a commotion broke out among the passengers when they saw the two trains facing each other on the same railway track in Uttar Pradesh. Luckily, no mishap took place as a major accident was averted. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

