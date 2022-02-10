The voter turnout for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is 20.03% recorded till 11 AM according to the Election Commission. There are total of 643 candidates in fray, 73 of them are women. As many as 2.28 crore voters will exercise their franchise at 26,027 polling booths across 10,853 polling stations in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

