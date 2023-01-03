While the Delhi hit-and-run case is still fresh, another such incident has come to the fore from Greater Noida. On new year's eve, a speeding car hit three B-Tech students in the Beta 2 area. Two students sustained minor injuries, while one sustained serious injuries to her head and legs and she is fighting for her life in a hospital. The student has been identified as Sweety Kumari. The cops are searching for the car driver. Delhi Shocker: Woman Dies After Being Hit and Dragged by Car for Several Kilometres in Sultanpuri Area, Five Arrested.

BTech Student Critical After Being Hit by Car:

