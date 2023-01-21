Some miscreants who came with the intention of loot fired on the people who were chasing them in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. Two bike riding miscreants opened fire which resulted in six people getting seriously injured. Reports said that some miscreants reached the market with pistol in hand and robbed a shop owner. Nearby shopkeepers tried to stop the miscreants and the miscreants started firing rapidly in the crowded market. Six people in the market were injured due to the firing of miscreants. The police claimed that the miscreants would be arrested soon and six teams have been formed to nab the accused. After the big incident of loot in the market, there is an atmosphere of anger among the local shopkeepers. Angry with the crime, the shopkeepers raised slogans against the police officials. Video: Firing in Jodhpur Caught on Camera, Goons Flee After Opening Fire in Rajasthan Capital.

Watch Video:

Police Initiate Action:

थाना लोहामंडी क्षेत्रांतर्गत सर्राफा मार्केट में बदमाशों द्वारा फायरिंग की घटना में घायलों को उपचार हेतु भर्ती कराया गया है। पुलिस आयुक्त, आगरा द्वारा मौके पर पहुंच कर घटना में संलिप्त बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु 06 टीमों का गठन कर प्रचलित वैधानिक कार्यवाही के संबंध में दी गई बाइट। pic.twitter.com/GPKEaSZIeA — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) January 21, 2023

