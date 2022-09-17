A video has gone viral on social media from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly which shows a vegetable vendor peeing on the vegetables before he was going to sell them. A youth made a video of the incident while he was sitting inside his car. The incident is of Izzatnagar area of Bareilly. The man who made the video, Durgesh Gupta, who lives in the city, was going out for some work in his car when he saw the elderly vendor, identified as Sharif Khan peeing on the vegetables. After the video went viral, police have taken the accused in custody and are interrogating him.

Watch Video:

थूककर फल और सब्जी बेचने, रोटियों पर थूकने के बाद ‘सब्ज़ियों पर पेशाब’ - बरेली में ठेलेवाले के खिलाफ सब्जियों पर पेशाब कर बेचने का आरोप। - कार में बैठे शख़्स ने बनाई इसकी वीडियो। - 35 साल से शरीफ़ खां बेच रहे हैं सब्ज़ी। - video वायरल होने के बाद बरेली पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया। pic.twitter.com/qgKgzdQSEw — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 17, 2022

