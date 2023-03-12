After a minor dispute in UP's Hamirpur, a woman reached the shop and thrashed her husband and son, the video of which is now going viral. In the video, the wife along with her relatives is seen beating the husband along with the younger son. According to the report, the person who was beaten was doing flower business for the last 20 days by living separately with his younger son. On Sunday, his wife came to the shop with half a dozen people and started beating her husband and son. This incident took place in Maudha Kotwali town. Uttar Pradesh: Man Performs Dangerous Stunts on Bike in Sitapur, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Woman Thrashes Husband Hamirpur:

इस संबंध में थाना मौदहा पुलिस को अवगत कराया गया है एवं प्रकरण की जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया हैं। — HAMIRPUR POLICE (@hamirpurpolice) March 12, 2023

