#WATCH Uttarakhand: ITBP jawans, along with SDRF, removes stump of trees and boulders from the artificial lake created after Chamoli flash flood. The water is getting discharged smoothly as of now. (Source: Indo-Tibetan Border Police) pic.twitter.com/CqEp6VZv4e — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

