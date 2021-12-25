COVID-19 vaccination for children between 15-18 years will begin from Januaty 3, 2022. The announcemnet was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during his address to the nation.He also announced booster doses for senior cition of 60 years with comorbidities and healthcare workers. These booster doses will be given from January 10, 2022.

Tweet By ANI:

Vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022: PM Narendra Modi (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/I4Z0PuFORf — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

