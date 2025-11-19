A 12-year-old sixth-grade student died allegedly after being made to do 100 sit-ups as punishment for arriving late to school in Vasai, Palghar, Maharashtra. Following this, a case was filed against the teacher in connection with the incident. "A case has been filed against teacher Mamta Yadav under IPC 304 in connection with the squat punishment. The case is under preliminary investigation. Action will be taken based on the findings. Water had accumulated in the lungs of the deceased student," Senior Police Inspector Dilip Ghuge said. Vasai: 6-Year-Old Narrowly Escapes Death As Car Runs Over Him Near Mumbai, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Case Against Teacher After Student Dies Following Squat Punishment in Vasai

