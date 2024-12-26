A six-year-old boy narrowly escaped death after being run over by a car in Vasai East, near Mumbai. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, occurred in Naipada Village. The footage shows the boy crouching near a garbage mound when a car, presumed to be a cab, hit and dragged him before its rear wheel ran over his torso. The driver and passengers in the car neither stopped nor slowed down, driving away immediately. The boy, dazed but alive, walked toward two other children who rushed to help him. The child is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police have registered a case against an unknown individual and are working to identify the car owner and driver. Faridabad Horror: Class 11 Student Dies After Being Stabbed 14 Times by Men Armed With Knives and Sticks, 10 Accused Held After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Vasai Accident (Disturbing Video)

Accident: A six-year-old boy, playing in an industrial area in #Vasai, was critically injured after being accidentally run over by an aggregated cab on Wednesday. Note: Ignore a few last seconds of the videohttps://t.co/R3QzQL9ZyI pic.twitter.com/HPAKkzdXWS — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) December 25, 2024

