Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ celebration programme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 26. On the occasion, PM Modi will also flag off a march-past. Moreover, the government is organising participative programmes all over the country for informing and educating the citizens, especially the young children, about the story of exemplary courage of the Sahibzades. Veer Bal Diwas 2023: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Other Leaders Remember Martyrdom of Chote Sahibzadas of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

PM Narendra Modi Attends 'Veer Baal Diwas' Celebration Event

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ celebration programme at Bharat Mandapam. On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also flag off a march-past. pic.twitter.com/x7zNOmudjT — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

