In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, an autorickshaw overturned and fell in potholed roads in Varanasi. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 1-minute 21-second video clip, the auto filled with passengers can be seen moving towards its destination when all of a sudden the vehicle overturns and falls on the road. Video: Businessman Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, Murder Caught on Camera.

Auto Overturns in Banaras

सीतापुर के बाद अब बनारस में ऑटो पलट गया, सवारियां बैठाके जा रहा था गड्ढे में पलट गया , pic.twitter.com/8PoRVujYd6 — Dharmendra Rajpoot (@dharmendra_lmp) October 12, 2022

