A video has been going viral where the cops were seen punishing youths in a unique way. The youths, who allegedly caused trouble during the Navaratri 2022 were made to do sit-ups on the road. The cops also blew Pungi in their ear for causing a nuisance. The incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. Video: Woman Slaps Reckless Rider for Causing Bike Crash in Odisha's Angul, Wild Accident Caught on CCTV.

Cops Punish Youths for Causing Trouble During Navaratri:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)