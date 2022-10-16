A huge python was found taking shelter in UP's Raebareli on Sunday. After learning about the giant snake, the forest department deployed a team and rescued the python from the bottom of a private school bus. After being rescued, the Indian Python was released into a suitable habitat. Mizoram: 140 Exotic Animal and Bird Species Rescued in Champhai (See Pics).

Huge Python Rescued in UP’s Raebareli:

A python rescued from a school bus in Raibareli, UP. pic.twitter.com/1mP3EY9njc — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 16, 2022

