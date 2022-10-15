As many as 140 exotic wildlife species were rescued from three vehicles on Saturday in Mizoram’s Champhai district. In a joint operation, Champhai police and the Excise & Narcotics Department intercepted three vehicles (2 Boleros and 1 Scorpio) and rescued the wild animals, suspected to be smuggled to Myanmar. The rescued wild animals include – 30 tortoises, 2 monkeys, 2 Marmoset monkeys, 22 Pythons, 18 Sumatran Water Monitor, 55 crocodiles (hatchlings), 4 Flame powerbirds, 4 Servel cats, and one Albino Wallaby. The animals were handed over to Superintendent, Custom Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings. Uttarakhand: Endangered Pangolin Rescued in US Nagar, 1 Arrested.

140 Exotic Animal and Bird Species Rescued in Champhai:

The team rescued 30 Tortoise, 2 Monkeys, 2 Marmoset monkeys, 22 Pythons, 18 Sumatran Water Monitor, 55 Crocodile (Hatchlings), 4 Flame bower birds, 4 Servel cats, 2 Marmoset, 1 Albino wallaby: Mizoram police pic.twitter.com/uy5sWCXjsq — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

