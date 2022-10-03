In an unfortunate incident that took place in Gujarat's Anand, a young man allegedly fell and died while playing garba. The shocking incident took place in Tarapur's Aati Shivshakti society. As per reports, the youth was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed, however, it was too late. Reports suggest that the youth died due to a heart attack. Video: Break Dance Swing Broken at Ramleela Mela in UP's Ghaziabad, 5 Injured.

Youth Dies While Playing Garba

Anand : गरबा खेलते खेलते एक शख्स की मौत। तारापुर में आती शिवशक्ति सोसायटी में गरबा आयोजित किया गया था। युवक को अस्पताल ले जाया गया लेकिन तब तक देरी हो चुकी थी। वजह दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत बताई जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/GlUA1irveA — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) October 2, 2022

