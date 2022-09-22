A car caught fire at a petrol pump in UP's Bari Chowki area on Thursday, i.e. September 22. Reportedly, the incident took place when the car stopped at a petrol pump for refilling. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The driver of the car escaped in time resulting in a big disaster being averted. As per the reports, the fire brigade vehicle reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

Car Bursts Into Flames:

