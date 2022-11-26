A patient died after an 108 ambulance broke down allegedly after the fuel tank fell empty in rural Banswara area two days ago. The incident happened at Danapur area of Banswara district after relatives of 40-year-old Tejiya called 108 ambulance to take him to hospital when he became unconscious. The ambulance stopped while on the way to district hospital at Ratlam road toll, some 10-12km from Banswara. The ambulance had allegedly run out of fuel and the patient had to take another ambulance to reach the district hospital. When the patient reached the hospital, he was declared dead. Uttar Pradesh: Man Who Justified Shraddha Walkar’s Murder Arrested by Bulandshahr Police, Had Faked His Name in Viral Video

राजस्थान : बांसवाड़ा में एंबुलेंस का डीजल हुआ ख़त्म, मरीज की सड़क पर मौत ◆ जान बचाने के लिए 1 KM तक बेटी-दामाद ने एंबुलेंस को धक्का मारा, प्रशासन से नहीं मिली कोई मदद pic.twitter.com/sCzq5DnMNt — News24 (@news24tvchannel) November 26, 2022

