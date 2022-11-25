In a latest development in the alleged killing of Shraddha Walkar, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a man for outraging religious feelings after he allegedly made remarks justifying the killing of Shraddha Walkar. As per reports, the man in the video pretended to be a Muslim while his real name is Vikas. The Bulandshahr Police took to social media to inform about Vikas' arrest. Police officials said that a video made in Delhi came to their notice through social media. In the video, Vikas, who pretended to be Muslim made objectionable remarks claiming himself to be a resident of Bulandshahr. Cops said that the accused was arrested by the Secunderabad police station. In the video, the accused Vikas identified himself as Rashid and said that if a man is not in a right mood, he can chop a woman into 36 pieces. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawala Undergoes Another Session of Polygraph Test.

Man Arrested Over Derogatory Comments

सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से दिल्ली में बना एक वीडियो संज्ञान में आया था जिसमें एक व्यक्ति द्वारा स्वयं को बुलन्दशहर का निवासी बताते हुए आप्पत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की थी प्रकाश में आये अभियुक्त को थाना सिकन्द्राबाद पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार किया गया है इस सम्बन्ध मे वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक की बाइट pic.twitter.com/AyTLBvdTgu — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) November 25, 2022

