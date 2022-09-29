A ruckus ensured on the premises of Ghaziabad's Mahagun Mascot Society after two groups clashed over a dispute over security change on Thursday. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone by an onlooker. In the viral video, men can be seen attacking each other with sticks and belts on the gates of society. UP police arrived as soon as informed and neutralized the situation. Video: Miscreants Loot Rs 25,000 at Gunpoint From Cloth Merchant in UP’ Baghpat; Case Registered, Say Cops.

Ruckus in Ghaziabad’s Mahagun Mascot Society:

