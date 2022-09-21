A high-voltage drama was ensured in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai when a man, upset over his wife's refusal to come back home, climbed an electricity tower on September 20. The man also threatened to jump off the tower if his wife does not come back with him. Upon receiving information, police intervened and brought the man to the ground. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

Man Climbs Electricity Tower:

