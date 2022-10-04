A video of a woman dancing and entertaining crowds at a Ram Leela gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Sambal is going viral on social media. In the video, a woman can be seen performing a scintillating dance performance as she entertains the crowd gathered for the holy occasion. The video shows the woman dancing to the iconic number Kanta Laga during an event held by Ram Leela organisers.

Titillating Dance Performance for Public on Holy Occasion

No one should object on the woman, as dancing provides her bread & butter. But questions should be asked on the intention of Ram Leela organizers for arranging titillating dance performance for public on holy occassion.#Sambhal #UttarPradesh #Dussehra #DurgaPuja pic.twitter.com/u4jOiSy3cZ — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 3, 2022

