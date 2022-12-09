A youth in Idukki tried to commit suicide after his lover backed away from their relationship when she came to know that he was married and refused to continue the relationship with him. Mathew George, a Kolani native, jumped into a river near Thodupuzha Police Station on Thursday. The girl, hailing from Nedumkandam, was in a live-in relationship with Mathew but when she realised that Mathew has a child in his first marriage, the girl backed away from the relationship. Following this Mathew jumped into the river. However, fortunately he hung onto the concrete pillar of a bridge nearby. The fire force unit arrived at the spot and rescued him. Police booked him under various charges, including an attempt to suicide. Viral Video: Wild Elephant Goes on Rampage in Maharashtra’s Bhandara, Hurls Bike on Road (Watch Video)

