The Income Tax department on Tuesday reached the British Broadcasting Service (BBC) office in Delhi's to conduct a survey. The survey was held at BBC office located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Delhi. Taking a swipe at the Central government, AICC Gen Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that they are demanding JPC on Adani issue and govt is raiding BBC. "Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi", he added. Income Tax Department Undertakes 'Survey' at BBC Office in Delhi.
Vinash Kale Viprit Buddh, Says Jairam Ramesh
"We are demanding JPC on #Adani issue and govt is raiding #BBC. 'Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi'. " : AICC Gen Secretary #JairamRamesh @Jairam_Ramesh pic.twitter.com/n0vSsNHo94
— IANS (@ians_india) February 14, 2023
Government Is After BBC
यहां हम अडानी के मामले में JPC की मांग कर रहे हैं और वहां सरकार BBC के पीछे पड़ी हुई है।
'विनाशकाले विपरीत बुद्धि'
: @Jairam_Ramesh जी pic.twitter.com/PvQ57tMTVP
— Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)