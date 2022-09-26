On Monday, the Malegaon police took to social media regarding a video of a small girl being stabbed and said that the video is gooig viral on WhatsApp. The police issues clarification and said that the video was not from Malegaon or Maharashtra but from some other state. The Malegaon police issued a stern warning to those sharing such videos on social media and said that strict action will be taken. The police also reqiested the citizens to help the police by not sharing such viral videos.

Police Issue Warning Against Sharing Viral Videos

