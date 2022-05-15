Due to incessant rains in Assam and neighbouring states - Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, a bamboo bridge washed away amid a heavy flood in the Borolia river in Tamulpur district. Nearly 25,000 people across six districts of Assam have been affected by the floods.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Assam floods: Borolia river in Tamulpur district washes away a bamboo bridge pic.twitter.com/LgphSzZPH3 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

