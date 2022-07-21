Celebrations are underway in NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu's ancestral village as the nation awaits the results of the Presidential election. Folk artists and tribal dancers are dancing their and are ready to hit the streets as soon as the results are declared. They are waiting with bated breath to witness the first tribal woman president of the country.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Celebrations underway at Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who is leading with 1,349 votes & inching closer to victory. pic.twitter.com/aZkeQMJNh8 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

