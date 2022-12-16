Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that China is preparing for war. He further said that our government is not accepting it, it is hiding this fact. In another statement, Gandhi said, "China thrashing our security forces personnel in Arunachal." He made the statements while addressing a press conference during Bharat Jodo Yatra at Jaipur, Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi Says ‘No One Should Underestimate Congress, It Is Only Party Which Can Bring Down BJP’.

China Thrashing Our Security Forces Personnel

#WATCH | China is preparing for war, but our government is not accepting it, it is hiding this fact: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, at Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/6K1gAdvaY6 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

#WATCH | China thrashing our security forces personnel in Arunachal...says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, at Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/KJStcoOKPm — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

